The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended all states and union territories to allow all doctors, including private, to prescribe COVID-19 tests to anyone who needs it.

In a joint statement with the Ministry of Health, it observed that some states are not utilizing private labs fully for COVID-19 testing. The capacity utilization of testing labs, particularly the ones in the private sector is "grossly suboptimal", it said.

“It is strongly advised that you should take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state or union territories,” the letter said.

Thus, in order to remove impediments in testing, the MoHFW has insisted allowing all qualified medical practitioners, public and private, to prescribe tests to anyone who needs testing.

ICMR has also recommended that laboratories should be free to test anyone in accordance with ICMR and state guidelines and must not restrict an individual from getting tested, as early testing will help to contain the virus and save lives.

ICMR noted the importance to augment early testing for SRS-CoV-2 in all parts of the country, the only way to detect the infection early and prevent its spread. To ramp up testing in the country, ICMR has so far approved a total of 1,049 public and private testing laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

Further, the ICMR has also recommended the use of a rapid point-of-care antigen test kit for diagnosis and more such kits are being validated to increase the available options to the citizens.

India has so far recorded 5,85,493 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 17,400 deaths.