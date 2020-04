Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found 104 positive cases of COVID-19 in random testing of 5,911 people, an ICMR study has shown.

In order to check for community transmission, ICMR had started random testing of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infection since February 15.

While no cases were found positive in the random testing done between February 15 and February 29, two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the random testing conducted till March 19. Since March 20, 2020, testing strategy was revised to include all SARI patients.

"Among the 965 SARI patient samples that were tested retrospectively between February 15-29, 2020 and March 19, 2020, two (0.2 percent) were positive for COVID-19. When the COVID-19 testing strategy was expanded to include all SARI patients, a total of 4,946 samples yielded 102 (2.1 percent) cases," ICMR has observed.

The percentage of COVID-19 positivity also increased from zero during the initial weeks to 2.6 percent by April 2. This means that random testing of 100 SARI patients was yielding no positive COVID-19 patient during February but as of April 2, testing of 100 SARI patients is yielding 2.6 positive cases of COVID-19.

So far, largely the positive COVID-19 cases in India have shown travel history or are close contacts of those with travel history. However, ICMR study has shown that 40 percent of positive COVID-19 SARI cases did not have any history of contact with laboratory-confirmed case of international travel. These cases were seen in 36 districts across 15 states have shown such COVID-19 cases who did not have

“These districts need to be prioritised to target COVID-19 containment activities," ICMR has recommended.

"40 cases (39.2 percent) did not report any history of contact or international travel, two (2.0 percent) reported contact with a confirmed case and one (1.0%) reported recent history of international travel. Data on exposure history were not available for 59 (57.8 percent) cases," ICMR said.

ICMR has also observed that more than one percent of SARI patients were found COVID-19 positive across 15 Indian states. These were Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Chandigarh.

Overall COVID-19 cases were found in SARI patients of 52 districts across 20 states and COVID-19 positivity has been found high among males and patients above 50 years old.

"The median age of COVID-19 positive SARI patients is 54 year and 85 (83.3 percent) were males; 83 (81.4 percent) of the affected patients were more than 40 year of age. Positivity was higher in males (2.3 percent) and in 50-70 year of age group (4.4 percent)," ICMR said.