ICMR has expanded the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive therapy against coronavirus to asymptomatic health workers in non-COVID hospitals and non-COVID blocks in COVID hospitals and asymptomatic frontline workers engaged in surveillance work in containment zones. Paramilitary and police officers on COVID duty could also be given HCQ to prevent or reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Citing various clinical studies that have highlighted the adverse impact on the heart due to use of HCQ, ICMR has advised that an ECG should be done during the prophylaxis period.

Currently, all asymptomatic healthcare workers on direct COVID-19 duty and all direct household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases are given HCQ as a prophylaxis. ICMR also said that an ECG may be done before prescribing HCQ prophylaxis or those who are already on HCQ prophylaxis before continuing it beyond eight weeks. However, if any new cardiovascular symptoms occur during the course of prophylaxis, an ECG is a must.

Patients with history of retinopathy, hypersensitivity to HCQ, G6PD deficiency and pre-existing cardiomyopathy and cardiac rhythm disorders should not be given Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis as per the guidelines released on May 22.

ICMR said that 3 smaller observational studies in government hospitals and AIIMS show that those healthcare workers taking HCQ prophylaxis had lower incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection than those not taking it.

ICMR’s revised advisory on HCQ comes at a time when recent research reports have suggested limited or no benefits of hydroxychloroquine, but increased cardiac risks.

A large observational study on 14,888 COVID-19 patients, published in the premier medical journal The Lancet on May 22, found that those being treated with the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are at a higher risk of death and irregular heart rhythms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest press briefing reiterated that the health agency’s views on the anti-malaria drugs being used a prophylaxis or treatment of COVID 19 has not changed. Added that use of Hydroxychloroquine outside clinical trials seems risky for cardiac events.

According to Data from Pharmacovigilance program of India 214 reported instances of adverse drug reactions associated to with prophylactic HCQ use. Of these, 7 were serious individual case safety reports with prolongation of QT interval on ECG in 3 cases.

ICMR also lists that assessment of 1323 health workers who got HCQ as prophylaxis, mild adverse effects were reported in some: Nausea (8.9 percent), abdominal pain (7.3 percent), vomiting (1.5 percent), hypoglycaemia (1.7 percent) and cardiovascular effects (1.9 percent).

Another observational prospective study of 334 healthcare workers at AIIMS, out of which 248 took HCQ prophylaxis in New Delhi showed that those taking HCQ prophylaxis had lower incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection than those not taking it.

An observational study just follows an identified group of people over a period of time to see how their exposures to certain drugs affect their medical outcomes.

Despite global scientific seeking more data before a large-scale use of HCQ, nations like US and India have taken to using HCQ. US President Donal Trump recently said even he was taking HCQ as a prophylaxis.