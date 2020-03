The Health Ministry on Saturday said there is no still no evidence of community transmission in India, however, the criteria of who can be tested for COVID-29 has been expanded.

India is seeing a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases, at least 60 confirmed cases have been added in just one day, making it the highest single-day jump till now. As of 5 pm on March 21, India has reported 283 confirmed cases with 4 fatalities. 22 of these have recovered.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said, “We will now be testing for asymptomatic people as well.”

"Don’t think there is any community transmission yet in India. There are some pockets where more cases of coronavirus has been found, still trying to do contact tracing. “The focus is on preventing the chain of transmission. Govt has been transparent as we are dealing with infectious disease management,” he added.

Indian Council of Medical Research, in its third revision in the last two weeks to the criteria for testing for COVID-19, has now expanded it to include patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

The guidelines issued on March 20 lists that all SARI patients admitted to hospitals will be tested for COVID-19. The criteria have also been expanded to now include all hospitalised patients with pneumonia will be tested for COVID19.

ICMR advisory has also asked all private hospitals to notify any pneumonia cases that are admitted to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

Hospitals both, public or private, have also been instructed that they should not turn away a COVID19 suspect or confirmed case. These should also be immediately notified to NCDC or IDSP.

ICMR has also expanded the case definition for who and what symptoms should be tested for COVID-19. Now the definition along with the earlier imported cases, local transmission cases, “all symptomatic healthcare workers” also includes “all hospitalised patients with SARI”.

“Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of” coming in contact with people with SARI whose samples have been sent for COVID-19 tests.

Public health experts had been asking for expansion in the criteria of testing for COVID-19 to test for any possibility of community transmission. Earlier ICMR's guidelines only called fro testing people with a travel history and those who were in contact with recent travelers and showed symptoms.

As of ICMR’s March 19 update on conducting community surveillance by testing random samples of SARI patients from ICU were reported to be negative. It had said all of 826 samples collected since March 15 have returned negative for Covid-19, however, we have decided to further scale up random testing. These samples are taken from people with no travel history or contact with a positive patient.

The government is also utilising its Influenza Surveillance Network to test for COVID-19 for those who show influenza-like symptoms.

Health Ministry in its briefing said physicians can prescribe COVID-19 testing but it has to be done as per SoPs of ICMR.

111 laboratories are functional as of now for testing and order for private labs to start testing will be released today he added.