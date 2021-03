The ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members. The bank said the decision was rooted in safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has already affected millions of lives worldwide. The bank will reimburse the cost of both mandated vaccine shots.

It is also a humble gesture to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts and dedication of employees to ensure seamless services to millions of customers during such trying circumstances, the bank said.

TK Srirang, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ICICI Bank, said the bank truly recognised the efforts showcased by all its employees during the pandemic. "Team ICICI has time and again emerged with renewed strength and responded to their call of duty to serve the nation as an essential service,” he said.

“They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion towards service,” he said.

The bank said the welfare and wellbeing of its employees and their family members are of utmost importance to them.

Srirang said that the bank has undertaken this initiative to safeguard each one of its employees and their family members against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Once again, we thank all our employees for fulfilling their duties to the best of their capabilities, despite the challenges thrown at them by the pandemic," he added.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Limited, IT major Infosys, and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture had also said that they will cover the vaccination costs for their employees in India. Flipkart, Capgemini, and TVS Motor Company are among the other organisations to bear the full cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for employees and their families.

India is currently in the second phase of its vaccination drive in which people above the age of 60 as well as those between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities can register themselves and receive the anti-COVID jab. In the first phase, which began on January 16, frontline and healthcare, and sanitation workers were vaccinated.