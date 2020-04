IAS officers across India have raised a red flag on inadequate health infra to counter COVID-19 spread in districts. As many as 266 IAS officers from the batches starting from 2014 to 2018 raised concerns on key ground-level strategies to tackle the pandemic through the National Preparedness Survey that was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances between March 25 and 30.

As per the survey, the majority of the 266 IAS officers who responded to the questionnaire highlighted the shortage of medical staff, as well as ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances, oxygen cylinders at the district level. Only 12 percent of IAS officers who responded to the survey said that sufficient ventilators are available in their respective districts, while 21 percent said enough ICU beds were deployed to deal with COVID-19 patients having complications. On local hospital infrastructure, 40 percent of the IAS officers gave feedback that local hospital infrastructure was adequate in the districts.

Concerns were also raised on the non-availability of protective clothing and testing kits. Most districts reported a shortage of testing kits, and PPEs needed by healthcare professionals. Only 28.5 percent of the 266 IAS officers said that there were enough PPEs in stock in their respective districts.