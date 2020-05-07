Business 'I was denied medical services': Buxar woman who delivered stillborn alleges religious bias Updated : May 07, 2020 06:30 PM IST It has been over a year since the Buxar district hospital had a functional ultrasound machine ASHA worker Aamna has complained to the Dumrao Deputy Development Commissioner about the discrimination Sunaina had to suffer First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365