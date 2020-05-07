  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

'I was denied medical services': Buxar woman who delivered stillborn alleges religious bias

Updated : May 07, 2020 06:30 PM IST

It has been over a year since the Buxar district hospital had a functional ultrasound machine
ASHA worker Aamna has complained to the Dumrao Deputy Development Commissioner about the discrimination Sunaina had to suffer
'I was denied medical services': Buxar woman who delivered stillborn alleges religious bias

You May Also Like

Railways says 163 shramik special trains operated so far, over 1.60 lakh migrants ferried

Railways says 163 shramik special trains operated so far, over 1.60 lakh migrants ferried

Air France-KLM report $1.9 billion in losses in Q1

Air France-KLM report $1.9 billion in losses in Q1

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement