Hygiene associations concerned about potential price cap of essential products

The hygiene industry is concerned about the potential revenue and sales impact of price control on essential products, if imposed by the government. Essential hygiene products include sanitary napkins, hand wash, disinfectants, diapers, hand gloves, floor disinfectant etc.

CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that the Feminine and Infant Hygiene Association (FIHA) and the Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) are planning to write to the government on this issue.

Reports suggest that the government is planning to cap prices for essential hygiene products like diapers, sanitary napkins, hand washes, disinfectants etc. The industry is of the view that prices for diapers and other hygiene products are among the lowest in South East Asia. Most products are already being sold at significantly low prices and the industry is not making any â€˜exorbitant profitsâ€™ by selling these hygiene products, said sources.Â The reason that prices for products appear to be high is because hospitals and other institutions mark-up prices of hygiene products.

Through the representation, the industry is seeking measures from the government to encourage domestic production and to curb Chinese imports.

If these price caps kick-in, a large number of companies operating in the hygiene space are likely to be impacted. Prominent companies in the sanitary napkins space include the likes of P&G, Johnson and Johnson and Unicharm. In the adult diapers space, NobelÂ Hygiene is a market leader with about 65 to 70 per cent market share. Companies like Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer, HUL and ITC are likely to be impacted in the hand wash segment.