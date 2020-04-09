  • SENSEX
Hydroxychloroquine: All you need to know about the drug that is shaping Indo-US ties

Updated : April 09, 2020 01:02 AM IST

According to government data, India is capable of producing 40 metric tonnes of HCQ every month, that is 20 crore 200 mg tablets.
As an experimental study, ICMR has allowed the use of HCQ as a preventive treatment (prophylaxis) for high risk people.
Few hospitals have halted the use of HCQS, due to reported side effects such as cramps and loss of peripheral vision in patients.
