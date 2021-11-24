Human trials of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's disease to begin in Boston

Alzheimer's is the most common form of Dementia. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline seen in older population.

The first human trial for a nasal vaccine to prevent Alzheimer's disease is set to begin in a hospital in Boston. The vaccine is entering phase 1 of clinical trials and is the result of 20 years of research.

Alzheimer's is the most common form of Dementia. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline seen in the older population. Statistics indicate a person is diagnosed with Dementia every 3 seconds globally with over 10 million new cases every year.

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. Memory loss and confusion are the main symptoms.

The vaccine is a 2-dose nasal spray that will be administered 1 week apart. It will use a chemical called Protollin to stimulate the immune system and activate white blood cells.

Watch the video for more.