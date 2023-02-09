Cervical cancer is the second-most frequent cancer among women in India. Serum Institute of India's 'Cervavac' is the first indigenously-developed cervical cancer vaccine. Read on to know how much it is likely to cost and who is eligible to take it:
Serum Institute of India is likely to make its cervical cancer vaccine 'Cervavac' available for the private market this month, news agency PTI reported, quoting official sources.
The vaccine would be priced at Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, the news agency added.
Cervical cancer is the second-most frequent cancer among women in India. The cancer develops in the cervix, located at the bottom of the uterus. Doctors stress two preventive measures — vaccination and regular HPV screening for early diagnosis and treatment.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is a big group of viruses that has close to 200 strains. Of them, around 10 viruses are related to cervical cancer. The two very-commonly associated HPV strains with cervical cancer are — 16 and 18.
Currently, HPV shots Cervarix, Gardasil 4 and Gardasil 9, are available in India. The cost of Cervarix and Gardasil 4 is around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 per dose, while Gardasil 9 is more expensive. The number of doses — two or three — depends on the age.
The Serum Institute of India's 'Cervavac', is a quadrivalent vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, and it offers protection against four strains of HPV — 16, 18, 6, and 11.
In India, women up to the age of 45 years can take the HPV vaccine. However, doctors strongly recommend the vaccine be taken before one turns sexually active, which is why the ideal age for taking the vaccine is from 9 to 14 years when the person has most likely not been exposed to the HPV yet.
In December, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairperson Dr N K Arora had said India would be in a position to roll out the indigenously-developed HPV against cervical cancer for girls in the age group of 9–14 under the National Immunisation Programme by mid-2023,
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 6:47 PM IST
