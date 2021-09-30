0

  • How to verify COVID-19 vaccine certificate: A step-by-step guide to do it on CoWIN website

How to verify COVID-19 vaccine certificate: A step-by-step guide to do it on CoWIN website

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
After reports of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates surfaced, the government has developed portals to help citizens check the authenticity of the certificate - both online and offline.

Amid reports of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates being sold, the Centre has now developed portals to help people verify and authenticate their coronavirus vaccine certificates. Earlier, according to CheckPoint research, it was reported that fake covid vaccine certificates were being sold around Rs 6,000 apiece.
Here's how to verify the COVID-19 vaccine certificate:
Online verification
  • Visit the CoWin website
  • Click on verify certificate tab
  • Click on 'Scan QR' code
  • A notification will prompt to activate your device’s camera
  • Point the camera to the QR code on the bottom right of the certificate issued and scan
  • On the successful verification, a message will appear saying 'Certificate Successfully Verified' along with all details
    • If the certificate is not genuine, the message will read 'Certificate Invalid'
    Offline verification through third-party verifier app
    Here's how to do verify the certificate offline:
    • Access the Co-WIN verification service and code for set up here
    • Get code snippet for reference and implement
    • Replace the public key used in the code snippet with the Public key available here.
    • Implement the verification service in your apps to scan, read and validate Co-WIN certificates
      • The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. In the next phase, people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions were eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from March 1.
      The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
      The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 88.34 crore.
      First Published:  IST
