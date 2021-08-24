How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via WhatsApp

In a bid to make it more convenient for people to book slot for COVID-19 vaccination, the government has opened the WhatsApp facility. People will have to message ‘Book Slot' on MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on the WhatsApp number.
"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
Verify OTP. Follow the steps. Book today: http://wa.me/919013151515," tweeted Mandaviya.
Here's how to book the slot
You can also download CoWin certificate, get information on COVID vaccination centres and authentic information of COVID vaccination through WhatsApp.
