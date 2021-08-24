How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via WhatsApp

In a bid to make it more convenient for people to book slot for COVID-19 vaccination, the government has opened the WhatsApp facility. People will have to message ‘Book Slot' on MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on the WhatsApp number.

"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

Verify OTP. Follow the steps. Book today: http://wa.me/919013151515," tweeted Mandaviya

Here's how to book the slot

Send Book Slot message on 9013151515

Share the OTP on WhatsApp for mobile number verification. It is valid for 3 minutes

Once the number is verified, it will share the list of members registered on the given mobile number along with the vaccination status

You have to select the member for whom the slot is to be booked

For booking the slot, please message 1 from the list of options

You have the option to search the centre by Pincode

You have to choose either free or paid vaccination

Enter the 6-digit Pincode of your area

You will get the status of the vaccination availability or unavailability in your area

You can also download CoWin certificate, get information on COVID vaccination centres and authentic information of COVID vaccination through WhatsApp.

