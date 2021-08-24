How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via WhatsApp

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

People will have to message ‘Book Slot' on MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp number 9013151515.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via WhatsApp
In a bid to make it more convenient for people to book slot for COVID-19 vaccination, the government has opened the WhatsApp facility. People will have to message ‘Book Slot' on MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on the WhatsApp number.
"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
Verify OTP. Follow the steps. Book today: http://wa.me/919013151515," tweeted Mandaviya.

Paving a new era of citizen convenience.

Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes.
🔡 Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
🔢 Verify OTP
📱Follow the steps
Book today: https://t.co/HHgtl990bb

— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2021
Here's how to book the slot
  • Send Book Slot message on 9013151515
  • Share the OTP on WhatsApp for mobile number verification. It is valid for 3 minutes
  • Once the number is verified, it will share the list of members registered on the given mobile number along with the vaccination status
  • You have to select the member for whom the slot is to be booked
  • For booking the slot, please message 1 from the list of options
  • You have the option to search the centre by Pincode
  • You have to choose either free or paid vaccination
  • Enter the 6-digit Pincode of your area
  • You will get the status of the vaccination availability or unavailability in your area
    • You can also download CoWin certificate, get information on COVID vaccination centres and authentic information of COVID vaccination through WhatsApp.
    Also read | Now book a COVID-19 vaccine slot on Vodafone Idea app
    Earlier, the booking of vaccination slots was done through CoWin, Aarogya Setu, Paytm.
    Click here for COVID-19 live updates
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India does not have sufficient data to decide on booster dose, say experts

    Next Article

    Here's what USFDA's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine means