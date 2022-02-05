View: What is your fitness goal and how to achieve it?

What is good health?

The sheer amount of information around fitness and diet is evidence that at some point in our history we stopped eating well and being active, and grew complacent. Nearly 40 percent of adults aged 18 years and above remain overweight, which paves way to countless diseases.

Good health has become a passive desire, a tedious goal, which robs time from our more pressing ambitions. But even for someone who’s trying to understand the idea of good health and walk the path, there is a sea of misinformation to engage in where simple resolutions dodge us and remain out of sight. The aim of this column is to get you started, again—this time with simple, effective, and actionable insights on exercise and nutrition that continue to survive toughest scientific scrutiny.

There is no one idea of good health — it is relative. Our response to any environment is often unique and different from each other. Similarly, a generic exercise routine or a diet plan has varying effects. It benefits some, and has very little or no effect on others. To make sense of why this happens, it would be helpful to know how our bodies generally use food as a source of energy and exercise as means to improve physical and mental fitness.

Energy and calories

Imagine you are on a vacation and waiting for your morning cup of tea, overlooking a meadow. While you remain calm and wait for the tea, the serene environment pushes your emotional disturbance to minimum, and as you enter this calm state of mind and body, all your organs remain at work and continue to perform their vital functions.

The amount of energy your body needs during such a state determines basal metabolic rate (BMR). This is the base amount of energy needed as you remain awake. But as you continue to go about your day, certain activities may demand more energy, and increase your energy requirements. The total amount of energy you end up using throughout the day determines total energy expenditure (TEE). A staggering 45 percent to 70 percent of total energy is taken up by BMR.

Anything you eat becomes a source of energy and fulfills BMR and TEE. To figure out where you stand right now with regards to your energy needs, knowing average BMR can be a good place to start. Average BMR among adult men stands between 1,300-1,500 calories, and 1,000-1,300 calories for adult women.

Total energy requirements strictly depend on your lifestyle. If you are someone who is mildly active through daily commutes and bouts of easy walk, your total energy expense would be less than someone who is moderately or vigorously active.

Your total daily energy expenditure comprises your BMR, NEAT (Non-exercise activity thermogenesis, which means your daily activities minus your time in the gym or any workout session), and TEF (Thermic Effect of Food, which simply means the energy your food demands in order to get absorbed and digested).

Calories simply refer to the amount of energy you get from the food you eat. One of the goals of all the meals that you eat in a day is to fulfil your base and total energy requirements.

Play of calories

Our body has a natural response to calories–storing. This response has evolutionary roots. Our ancestors struggled to meet their daily food requirements, and in response to this struggle our body adopted the quality of storing energy as in when it could. Now what happens when you consume more calories than you need for the day, your body stores them.

What is it that our body stores?

The obvious answer is fat. There is also glycogen which is stored for energy in muscles. The body perceives excess calories as a source of energy for the future, and when the body fails to utilise this energy, it gets stored as fat. This is an indication of a caloric-surplus diet.

Caloric-deficit on the other hand involves condietsuming less calories than the body expends in a day, so that the body sources its energy from the stored fat.

What is required?

In both cases, nutrition is the shaft that holds the caloric umbrella in position. Rationing your calories using proper amounts of macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats is key to a good diet. You need to tie a knot between needed calories and necessary macronutrients.

One of the effective ways to do this is by establishing a fitness goal, which will determine the ratio of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Your goal becomes the principle on which you determine the number of calories you need. If you are someone who wants to lose weight, it is indispensable that you subscribe to a caloric-deficit diet. And even as you do that, you can add exercise in the mix to burn and balance the extra calories.

Your fitness goal will hold the necessary elements needed for good health in place. And it is one of the best ways to engage in the science of health, which is the most reliable way to map your fitness journey. So, what is your goal?

—A corporate executive turned entrepreneur, Vikas is the founder of Fitpage and an evangelist for cardiovascular fitness. When not running his company, he can mostly be found running or coaching aspiring runners.