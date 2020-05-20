  • SENSEX
How the world could structurally change post COVID-19 crisis? Wharton University panel shares some insights

Updated : May 20, 2020 04:10 PM IST

Wharton University recently held a virtual press conference speaking widely on the topics that could bring drastic changes to the world we see after the crisis.
According to the panelists, the world will see a structural shift in the healthcare, finance and technology businesses. 
Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson said that he is cautiously optimistic to see the full impact of any medicine or vaccine not before 2021.
