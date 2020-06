Coronavirus is not the first pandemic that has plagued the world. 6th century’s Justinian Plague, 14th century’s Black Death, Spanish Flu during World War I and Smallpox are among others.

Pandemics do leave a scar behind. But they also influence and shape human society in a great way. Here’s an attempt to look at the way human lives were shaped by some of the pandemics.

Justinian Plague

Known to be one of the deadliest pandemics that struck the world, it broke out in the 6th century in Egypt and spread to Constantinople. The outbreak eventually spread to both East and West and killed anywhere between 25-100 million people. The plague hit when Byzantine Empire was at its peak. The empire had conquered much of the Mediterranean coast, including Italy, Rome and North Africa. During the plague, Byzantine Army weakened and failed to provide military supplies to battlegrounds, resulting in their provinces being attacked. Constantinople was hit hard economically too. By the time the plague disappeared, the empire lost territories in Europe.

The Black Death

The Black Death, also known as Bubonic Plague, hit Europe and Asia in the 14th century. Known to be the deadliest pandemic, it recorded a death of 75-200 million people, as per different estimates. It was also known to have wiped off up to 50-60 percent of Europe’s population according to historians. Surprisingly, this pandemic led to improved wages for the serfs (also known as bondsman or slaves) and agriculture labourers. This was because, a drastic reduction in population due to the plague resulted in increase in demand for labour. Some parts of Europe saw wages being tripled due to increased demand for labour.

Spanish Flu

The Spanish Flu broke out during the last phase of the World War I. It killed up to 50 million people worldwide and approximately 6 percent of India’s population. One of the impacts of the pandemic was on the war. Since both Germany and Austria were affected, it weakened their offensives. German General Erich Ludendorff in his memoir 'My War Memories, 1914-18' mentioned how flu was one of the reasons why Germany was defeated. Germany launched its Spring Offensive in March 1918 but the pandemic had weakened the German units. The Armistice was eventually signed on November 11 that ended the war.

COVID-19