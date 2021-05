The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to designate villages as ‘Red, Yellow and Green Zones’ under the aggressive week-long 'Kill Corona-4’ campaign from Tuesday to make the state Coronavirus free by May 31.

In order to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in rural areas, the zones will be classified depending on the number of active cases in each village. As per a report by News18, Rural Panchayats with 1-4 active cases have been designated as "Yellow Zone", villages with more than 5 active cases are classified under “Red Zone”, and the “Green Zone” villages will be those with no active cases. The government aims to bring every village into the Green Zone.

The move comes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to make the entire state free of COVID-19 by the end of May.

“Every village, block, and district in the state should be free of Coronavirus by May 31. We will slowly restore normal activities from June 1. The remaining positive cases will be contained,” the CM announced in a tweet.

हमारे सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों, क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी, अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के सहयोग से अब मध्यप्रदेश में परिणाम बहुत अच्छे आ रहे हैं। आज कुल 3,300 पॉज़िटिव केस आये हैं और स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या 7,000 से अधिक है। एक्टिव केस घट रहे हैं और पॉज़िटिविटी रेट घटकर 4.2% हो गई है। pic.twitter.com/e7GDkdYs5c — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 23, 2021

Two Step Monitoring

In the letter to the District Collectors, the government has mandated two teams to be sent to every house in the designated villages with one or more active COVID-19 cases as of May 24. The first team of ASHA workers and local health supervisors will be screening people for COVID-19 like symptoms and distribute medicines as needed. The second visit will have two people including a state government health official, who will crosscheck if medicines were offered, offer consultation with doctors and refer people to the “Fever Clinics” for testing, the letter read.

Over 1715 fever clinics have been established across the state for COVID-19 testing.

The order mentioned, “Till such patients are confirmed to be positive, they will either be quarantined at home or if facility for home isolation is not available, they will be housed at the Panchayat Bhawan in the village. Once the report comes positive, they will continue to remain in home isolation if the facility is available or shifted to the block-level Covid Care Centers if required."

The state had last year in the midst of the pandemic had launched this 'Kill Corona' campaign and managed to bring down the numbers considerably.

Meanwhile, after consultations, the restrictions of COVID-19 rules in five districts namely Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Bhind and Khandwa -- have been lifted as the numbers of cases have fallen drastically.