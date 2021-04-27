How is US supporting India in battling COVID-19 crisis? Here's all you need to know Updated : April 27, 2021 02:58:23 IST President Biden spoke to Indian PM Narendra Modi and pledged ‘full support’ of the US The Biden administration has announced to divert its order on vaccine raw material to India The United States has inoculated roughly 42% of its total population as on April 26 Published : April 27, 2021 02:58 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply