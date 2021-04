Other than pain, hardship and loss, the Covid-19 pandemic has given fresh currency to a lot of words that were previously not as widely used. Among them is 'lockdown'. When governments around the world began shutting down cities last year to contain the virus spread, they used the term lockdown as opposed to 'curfew'.

Lockdown, originally a word connected to prison life, has no legal basis and authorities can relax it to accommodate various exceptions or address challenges hitherto not explored. Curfew, on the other hand, is well defined by law. A curfew is usually imposed by a government or the local administration using executive powers.

When a lockdown is imposed, people must stay indoors. They can, however, step outside for essential activities such as visiting the hospital or buying groceries after securing proper permission. A curfew mandates all citizens to stay indoors during the period it is in effect and violating it leads to a fine or arrest. A prior notice is issued whenever the curfew is relaxed.

Lockdown can be described as a popular version of a quarantine measure. But, curfew is imposed when there is a fear of violence. So, we often see curfews being imposed due to rioting or clashes. Imposition of a curfew is the most common practice to contain rampant violence and is mostly imposed in disturbed areas. During a curfew, essential services and markets remain closed.

Curfew is usually imposed for a shorter duration and lockdown for an extended period.

In 2020, the Collins Dictionary said under lockdown, “normal public life is suspended” and “we see few people, and fewer places.” And the Merriam Webster describes it as an emergency measure which temporarily prevents people from entering or leaving a restricted area.

Etymologically, curfew finds its origin in the French term coverfeu, used during the Middle Ages. A common coverfeu regulation mandated people to be off the streets by a set time.