How India plans to stop chemists from forcing customers to buy entire strips of tablets

Perforated medicine strips with each segment of the strip mentioning the manufacturing and expiry dates have been proposed by the Consumer Affairs Ministry. Another option is printing scannable QR codes on the strips or on each tablet/capsule, if viable. This will help the consumer to get the complete information even if they need to buy only a few tablets instead of the entire strip.
The practice of medicine stores forcing customers to buy an entire strip of tablets, while the need could be of a smaller quantity, may come to an end soon. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has held the first round of consultation with the senior representatives of the pharma and medical devices industry, to find a solution to prevent companies from forcing consumers to buy entire strips of medicine. Top officials of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) were also present at the meeting, according to reports.
The Consumer Affairs Ministry has suggested a few solutions, including the exploration of new technologies for packaging medicines, to protect consumer interest.
According to reports, a plan to have perforated medicine strips with each segment of the strip mentioning the manufacturing and expiry dates has been proposed. This will help the consumer to get the complete information even when they need to buy only a few tablets instead of the entire strip.
Another option being explored is printing scannable QR codes either on the medicine strips or on each tablet or capsule “depending on the viability.”
The first round of consultations was held with senior representatives of the pharma and medical devices industry, and it was attended by top officials of the DCGI as well.
“We’ve suggested adopting perforation technology to cut the strip and also to print manufacturing and expiry date on each strip and even use QR code. The main focus is also to see that there is not much additional cost on consumers,” an official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
The printing QR code on each tablet may cost less than 10 paise, the report said citing representatives of the industry.
On the other hand, the chemists have no problem in cutting strips of the fast-moving medicines. In case slow moving medicines and drugs, they insist on consumers buying an entire strip because pharmaceutical companies or distributors refuse to take back the unsold medicines with cut strips in case they expire, news agency PTI reported quoting an industry source.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour
May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read