How India plans to stop chemists from forcing customers to buy entire strips of tablets

The practice of medicine stores forcing customers to buy an entire strip of tablets, while the need could be of a smaller quantity, may come to an end soon. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has held the first round of consultation with the senior representatives of the pharma and medical devices industry, to find a solution to prevent companies from forcing consumers to buy entire strips of medicine. Top officials of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) were also present at the meeting, according to reports.