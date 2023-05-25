How India plans to stop chemists from forcing customers to buy entire strips of tablets

Perforated medicine strips with each segment of the strip mentioning the manufacturing and expiry dates have been proposed by the Consumer Affairs Ministry. Another option is printing scannable QR codes on the strips or on each tablet/capsule, if viable. This will help the consumer to get the complete information even if they need to buy only a few tablets instead of the entire strip.
The practice of medicine stores forcing customers to buy an entire strip of tablets, while the need could be of a smaller quantity, may come to an end soon. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has held the first round of consultation with the senior representatives of the pharma and medical devices industry, to find a solution to prevent companies from forcing consumers to buy entire strips of medicine. Top officials of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) were also present at the meeting, according to reports.
The Consumer Affairs Ministry has suggested a few solutions, including the exploration of new technologies for packaging medicines, to protect consumer interest.
