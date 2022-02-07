How employers can expand mental health benefits to employees

The workplace is a crucial part of an adult’s life, as the place where we work, our teammates, our management, together play a huge role not only in our professional life but also in the mental health of the individual. With the coming up of COVID-19 where each one of us is living a life of uncertainties, a survey shows that 50 percent of the working Indians have uncertainty about their future, which is leading to mental health issues. The uncertainty about their career as well as finances leads to stress and other psychological distresses, which impacts their health and other interpersonal relationships.

As mental health is a sabotaged term in India, high levels of psychological distress amid Covid at the workplace is a big topic of worry among all types of organisations functioning in the country. As employers and team leaders are in direct contact with their team members, it becomes essential for them to talk to their employees and help them manage their mental health effectively.

Before propagating healthier mental health for their employees, it is essential for the employers to gain an insight that expanding the mental health services shall not be only for the employees who have been diagnosed with mental health issues, but it shall also be for everyone. Just as when we get bruised, we put on bandages, similarly when life poses challenges and we find difficulty in dealing with those concerns, one requires a tender touch and someone to whom they can vent their concerns.

Hence, to make the workplace friendly for each employee, and cater to the concerns of everyone, it is essential for the employers to take one step forward toward the mental well-being of the employees and make the office premises friendly for each employee.

Let’s understand a few Dos and Don’ts for employers to keep in mind:

● Allow everyone to express their feelings

● Communicate politely to your employees

● Allow others to show their potential to the fullest

● Allow having open communication with the team members

● Make a safe space for all your employees

● Respect their work-life balance

Don’t:

● Don’t judge for the mistakes that the employees make

● Don’t use harsh words which can impact the self-esteem the employees

● Don’t hesitate to come forward and extend a helping hand to your employees

● Don’t mock the employees who are seeking help for their mental health concerns

● Don’t gossip about the concerns that your employees shared with you

● Don’t misuse your power to stop the promotion of employees who have mental health issues.

Tips for extending mental health support for employees:

1.

Be open for communication: It is essential that the employer is open for communication with their employees. For this purpose, one needs to be open about communication not just about work, but a quick check onto the personal well-being of the employees gives no harm to the employers. It makes your employees feel required at the workplace.

2. Organize mental health webinars: Mental health being an incapacitated concept in India, running monthly webinars about mental health where the employees learn new skills and healthier coping mechanisms can be a fruitful trip for making the workplace support for mental health concerns.

3. Team-building activities: We all require the support of our loved ones in our lives. Our teammates being the people with whom we share most of the time in a day if they are supportive and cooperative can make the workplace a beautiful place. The employer shall engage the team in constant team-building activities for gelling up well.

4. Provide Psychological support: Sometimes just like we need to consult a doctor for our physical health issues, we too need mental health practitioners in case we are dealing with serious psychological distress.

5. Allow mental health leaves: We give sick leaves when an employee has any physical health issue. Normalise sanctioning mental health leaves if your employee is feeling low or are facing trouble coming to the office.

6. Help in maintaining work-life balance: Respect the balance between the personal and professional life of your employees and try not to disturb post the duty hours.

7. Track the mental health of your employees: Some individuals do have trouble sharing their concerns with others. Build an internal system to track the mental health of your employees.

Benefits of mental health support:

● Increase in job satisfaction

● Increase in work motivation

● Loyalty towards the organisation

● Better productivity

● Increase in team spirit

● Improved interpersonal relationships in the office

● Reduced absenteeism

Being an employer where your maximum focus shall be on gaining profits for your organisation. Try to be a people-friendly employer, because if your employees are healthy, both physically and mentally, they shall fetch more profits for the organisation than you can think of.

-Author Komal Mishra is a counselling psychologist & holistic healer at Dr Bakshi's Healthcare. Views expressed are personal