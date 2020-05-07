  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

How ear bud manufacturers in India are working to create swabs for COVID-19 testing

Updated : May 07, 2020 11:58 AM IST

These swabs are part of the VTM kits or the Viral Transport Medium kits that are used to collect samples for testing of COVID-19.
So far, VTM kit manufacturers have been importing swabs from countries like China and USA.
How ear bud manufacturers in India are working to create swabs for COVID-19 testing

You May Also Like

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement