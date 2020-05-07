How ear bud manufacturers in India are working to create swabs for COVID-19 testing

India's ear bud manufacturers are working to supply 'Made in India' nasal and throat swabs for testing of the novel coronavirus. The country's largest ear bud manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Tulips have been approached by the government to produce swabs for COVID-19 testing, multiple sources told CNBC-TV18.

These swabs are part of the VTM kits or the Viral Transport Medium kits that are used to collect samples for testing of COVID-19. Each VTM kit consists of two swabs and a tube (regular size of 12-15ml or in a smaller size of around 5ml) which consists of 1.3 ml-3 ml of media. Media is the solution into which the extracted sample is immersed and then sent to the lab for testing.

For VTM kit manufacturers in India, the biggest bottleneck they faced was the shortage of nasal and throat swabs. So far, VTM kit manufacturers have been importing swabs from countries like China and USA. These imported swabs cost anywhere between Rs 30-Rs 40 per piece. Owing to this, a single VTM kit today costs about Rs 180- Rs 190.

To counter the shortage of swabs and also bring down overall kit costs, several government departments -- health and textile -- have been working with domestic manufacturers to locally produce synthetic swabs.

FDA guidelines indicate that collection of samples can only be done using synthetic tip swabs (materials like Dacron, Nylon and Polyester) with a non-wooden shaft.

Keeping this in mind, ear bud manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson as well as Tulips have started converting their existing lines to suit the manufacturing process for these Nasopharyngeal swabs. "We have converted some of our manufacturing lines in Ghaziabad to cater to production of these nasal and throat swabs. We will be manufacturing polyester swabs for COVID-19 testing," said a top official from Suparshava Swabs, which manufactures ear buds under the brand Tulips.

Suparshva Swabs has just received ICMR/NIV validation for manufacture of polyester swabs, and aims to manufacture 2 million swabs per week. Johnson & Johnson has also been engaging with the National Institute of Virology to domestically produce swabs, said multiple sources.

The idea is to promote 'Make In India' and also rely less on supplies from other countries, said government officials. The cost of nasal/throat swabs is also expected to come down drastically. Domestically manufactured nasal/throat swabs could be priced at anywhere between Rs 2.5-Rs 3 per swab, said the sources. This would be about one tenth the cost of imported throat swabs.

"The cost of the VTM kits would come down by Rs 15-Rs 17 if we use domestically manufactured swabs. We would need to individually pack the swab and also sterilize it before putting it in the kit," said a top official from Bhat Biotech, which supplies about 4 lakh VTM tests a week to state governments like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and also to ICMR and HLL through its OEMs.