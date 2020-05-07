Healthcare How ear bud manufacturers in India are working to create swabs for COVID-19 testing Updated : May 07, 2020 11:58 AM IST These swabs are part of the VTM kits or the Viral Transport Medium kits that are used to collect samples for testing of COVID-19. So far, VTM kit manufacturers have been importing swabs from countries like China and USA. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365