Healthcare How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded Updated : August 19, 2020 11:02 AM IST The researchers hope that their work could help develop smell and taste tests for fast COVID-19 screening - in primary care and emergency departments. The findings, published in the journal Rhinology, lend weight to the theory that COVID-19 infects the brain and central nervous system. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply