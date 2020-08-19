  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Updated : August 19, 2020 11:02 AM IST

The researchers hope that their work could help develop smell and taste tests for fast COVID-19 screening - in primary care and emergency departments.
The findings, published in the journal Rhinology, lend weight to the theory that COVID-19 infects the brain and central nervous system.
How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus in India: Active cases in Maharashtra over 1.5 lakh as death toll nears 53,000

Coronavirus in India: Active cases in Maharashtra over 1.5 lakh as death toll nears 53,000

Reliance Industries jumps 1.5% on acquisition of pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds

Reliance Industries jumps 1.5% on acquisition of pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement