The acronym COVID-19 for coronavirus disease is drawn from a particular set of guidelines laid out by the World Health Organization (WHO). As the coronavirus outbreak has turned into a pandemic, most health agencies and governments are focussing on precautionary measures to ensure people are less vulnerable to the disease. Moreover, there is a strong reason why the virus was not named after the region from where it originated.

The outbreak has come at a monumental cost to life and economic activity across the globe. The virus has impacted almost every sector and has brought life to a virtual standstill worldwide. Now, researchers are gathering all information they can about the virus and medical practitioners are beginning trial of the vaccine to stop it from spreading further.

Why coronavirus?

The nomenclature coronavirus or COVID-19 was given keeping in mind the World Health Organization's "Best Practices for the Naming of New Human Infectious Diseases" report. The sensitive nature of the outbreak highlighted the need to ensure sentiments of the people and countries are respected. Hence, a name is given that does not harm interests of susceptible populations.