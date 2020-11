The mayhem that COVID-19 has caused in the world is unprecedented. Everyone is eagerly awaiting a vaccine to limit the damage due to this disruption. As per WHO, as of October 2, 42 vaccines were at the clinical evaluation stages and about 151 were at the preclinical stages of development.

Out of those in clinical evaluation, three vaccines are in advanced stages of trial. While the best brains from the scientific community are taking care of the ‘when’ aspect of the vaccine, policymakers/implementing agencies need to manage the complex task of planning its administration.

The complexity of the task can be comprehended by comparing the volume of immunization itself. Assuming that the approved vaccine needs a single dose of administration, 140 crore doses will be required to be administered within a short period. Compare this with 17.5 crore children (below the age of 5) being immunized during pulse polio since its launch in 1995. The need is nearly eight times. If we factor in the loss during transit and storage, the requirement will further expand to over 10 times that of the pulse polio immunization. In the event when the vaccine is approved, if it requires two doses to be administered, then the entire exercise will be 20 times the nearest-known experience in the health sector in India. To further add to this complexity, different potential vaccines require different temperature limits for effective storage, i.e. between -940 F to 460 F., which needs to be taken into consideration at the planning stage.

While the exact plan can be refined depending on the vaccine that gets selected, the broad contours need to be finalized. The broad contours would include identification of beneficiaries and place of administration, finalization of logistics infrastructure and complete cold chain among others. We identify the 6Ps which need to be debated and finalized by the policymakers and implementing agencies as we move towards the actual execution.

Prioritization of beneficiaries: This is one of the most pertinent questions that the administration needs to address. There is a broad consensus that the first group that will get vaccinated shall be front line healthcare workers and other COVID-19 warriors, including the staff involved in emergency response and essential services. As per the Government of India, this number is over 1.5 crore. There is a need to finalize the criteria for the identification of the next set of beneficiaries.

Public awareness and training: There would be a need to carry out massive public announcements to allay fears of the side effects that the vaccine may bring along. In a diverse country like India, such a mass-scale public awareness exercise has never been carried out. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan seems to come the closest to this initiative. Furthermore, there is a need to train the workforce that is administering the vaccine to ensure effective vaccination. For this purpose, a digital platform is likely to be developed and utilized. It may also require spreading public awareness and detailed dissemination of information to ensure vaccines are not hoarded in the supply chain.

Place of administration: The next important question that India needs to answer will be the place where the beneficiaries will be vaccinated. Vaccines normally move through multiple channels. These include government medical store departments, state vaccine stores, regional/divisional vaccine stores, district vaccination stores, and the points of administration (primary health care/community health centers/private facilities). Hence, the supply chain will need to be optimized in each state based on the requirements.

Procurement of infrastructure: India’s existing vaccine supply and cold chain network lacks volumes and sufficiency. Currently, India lacks a good cold chain network that can serve at -940 F for transportation and storage. The exact number and type of infrastructure required will be known only when the vaccine gets rolled out. The government and implementing agencies also need to plan the number of needles, syringes, PPE kits, temperature data loggers, among others, in advance so as to avoid wastage of the lead time, i.e. till the time the vaccines get ready.

Private partnership: Considering the scalability and reach of the vaccine, it may become difficult for the government to implement the vaccine alone at such a large scale. The government may need to rope in the private sector as well. Besides this, there is a need to frame and comprehend appropriate business models to ensure the private sector’s effective involvement across the value chain.

Price: The price of the vaccine at which it will be available to the consumer remains a critical question. Providing free vaccines to every one will have a huge fiscal burden while charging a price would create equity concerns for poor. The government would need to balance equity considerations with fiscal prudence.

Last but not the least, India must leverage the Electronic Vaccine Information System (eVin), that is designed and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and supported by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, to support the Universal Immunization Program. The system can be built on a doubtless, openly verifiable and consensus-driven system having immutable integrity of data with no single source of control, which is possible by leveraging blockchain and distributed ledger technology. It helps ensure that the supply chain is equitable.