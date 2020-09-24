Healthcare How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19? Updated : September 24, 2020 12:46 PM IST Both the flu and coronavirus spread through droplets from the nose and mouth. The flu has a shorter incubation period meaning after infection it can take one to four days to feel sick compared to the coronavirus, which can take two to 14 days from infection to symptoms. There's no vaccine yet for COVID-19, although several candidates are in the final testing stages. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.