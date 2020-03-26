How brands can navigate the COVID-19 crisis?

COVID-19, from an outbreak in China in December to a global pandemic in March, this respiratory disease has upended the world economy, overwhelming governments and people.

In India, just 3 weeks ago the Indian government was looking at steps to help industries and businesses affected by Chinese supply chain disruptions, and today all international flights have been banned for a week starting March 22.

Shops and offices are shut across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown on Tuesday. Social distancing is being implemented across the states for at least next 2 weeks if not longer, which is unprecedented in this country.

On ‘Media Dialogues’, Sashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India, discusses how brands can navigate this extraordinary situation.