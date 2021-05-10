  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

How Baricitinib drug can help in treating COVID-19 patients in India

Updated : May 10, 2021 01:12:17 IST

Baricitinib drug was developed for treating Rheumatoid Arthritis in adults who weren't responding well to other medicines.
Baricitinib has anti-inflammatory properties and it has been repurposed for use in treatment of COVID-19 patients.
The drug improves recovery time and the condition of patients when taken in combination with Remdesivir
How Baricitinib drug can help in treating COVID-19 patients in India
Published : May 10, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement