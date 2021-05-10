How Baricitinib drug can help in treating COVID-19 patients in India Updated : May 10, 2021 01:12:17 IST Baricitinib drug was developed for treating Rheumatoid Arthritis in adults who weren't responding well to other medicines. Baricitinib has anti-inflammatory properties and it has been repurposed for use in treatment of COVID-19 patients. The drug improves recovery time and the condition of patients when taken in combination with Remdesivir Published : May 10, 2021 01:12 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply