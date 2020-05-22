Healthcare How 21 start-ups built India’s largest telemedicine collective against COVID-19 Updated : May 22, 2020 08:28 PM IST One of the most commendable features of StepOne is the manner in which competing start-ups have collaborated to make the initiative a success. The idea was first mooted to the Karnataka government where the administration decided to route 30 percent of calls to the state emergency help line 104. StepOne received funding of Rs 25 lakh each from ACT Fund (a collective of VCs and start-up founders) and Omidyar Network India.