Hospitals, COVID Centres brace for Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing the city of Mumbai for any possible impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

The Indian Meteorological Department on May 15 warned that the deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The IMD also alerted that wind speeds could reach 150 kmph to 160 kmph by May 17.

BMC has taken several measures to deal with any emergency situation arising due to the cyclone. The civic body has opened temporary shelters, placed drainage pumps in flood-prone areas and started shifting COVID-19 patients from field hospitals and COVID care centres.

The BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre has also been asked to be prepared for the rapid shifting of patients. More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients are presently undergoing treatment at the Jumbo COVID-19 centre.

Other jumbo centres have received similar notifications. Other hospitals have been informed to be ready to receive the patients from the centre as well.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have also asked other hospitals to begin preparations to receive patients from the jumbo centres. We don’t want last-minute confusion over beds, oxygen devices, etc.”

Local power outages are expected due to the impact of the cyclone. Hospitals have been asked to keep their backup generator systems ready for any emergencies. Emergency service vehicles have also been told to keep their fuel tanks filled up so that patients are moved without delay.

Disaster control rooms have been activated in all 24 wards of the city, and the fire brigade has deployed its rescue squads at beaches as well.

The National Disaster Response Force has also deployed teams on the ground while other teams have also been put on standby. 24 teams have been spread across the 5 states of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra and a further 29 are ready for deployment.

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make contact with the coastline today.