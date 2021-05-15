Hospitals, COVID Centres brace for Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai Updated : May 15, 2021 04:27:12 IST Disaster control rooms have been activated in all 24 wards of the city Patients in field hospitals are expected to be shifted More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients are presently undergoing treatment at the Jumbo COVID-19 centre Published : May 15, 2021 04:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply