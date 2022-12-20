The Medicine Box | Here’s why hospitals are bullish on the prospect of medical tourism

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and MD of Medanta; Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals’ MD Suneeta Reddy about what their prospects are on medical tourism in India
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
How Gujarat is spearheading India's solar power boom
IST3 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!