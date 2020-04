The cascading effect of the global coronavirus pandemic is crippling the country's tourism and hospitality industry at an "astonishing pace", an industry body said. Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) has come down by about 67 per cent annually in the January-March quarter, while for domestic tourists, the figure is lower by nearly 40 per cent, according to statistics published by the tourism ministry, theIndian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said "Disruption due to coronavirus could result in 18-20 per cent erosion of nationwide occupancy across the hospitality sector, and 12-14 per cent drop in average daily rates (ADRs) for the entire 2020," ICC Director General Rajeev Singh said.

The travel and tourism sector alone accounted for 9.2 per cent of India's GDP in 2018, and generated 26.7 million jobs in that year, the ICC said in a statement.