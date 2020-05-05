Healthcare Hospital stocks slip as caps on treatment by Maharashtra govt worry investors Updated : May 05, 2020 02:08 PM IST As per the notification, the aim is to help those without insurance or whose insurance is exhausted, get treatment. The fear among hospital owners is that the capping of prices by Maharashtra will set a precedent for other states. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365