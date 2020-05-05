  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Hospital stocks slip as caps on treatment by Maharashtra govt worry investors

Updated : May 05, 2020 02:08 PM IST

As per the notification, the aim is to help those without insurance or whose insurance is exhausted, get treatment.
The fear among hospital owners is that the capping of prices by Maharashtra will set a precedent for other states.
Hospital stocks slip as caps on treatment by Maharashtra govt worry investors

You May Also Like

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Internal US document projects 3,000 deaths daily by June 1

Internal US document projects 3,000 deaths daily by June 1

Special train with 1,200 migrant workers departs to Bihar from Telangana

Special train with 1,200 migrant workers departs to Bihar from Telangana

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement