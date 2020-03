Here's a look at how corporate India is helping the government fight the coronavirus outbreak by donating crores of rupees, medical equipment and opening hospitals.

Auto

Bajaj Group

The Pune-based company on March 26 pledged Rs 100 crore to be used to support upgradation of healthcare infrastructure, initiatives for providing food and shelter, and economic aid programme in rural areas.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, said that his company would get its manufacturing units to make ventilators to strengthen efforts to combat the disease. Mahindra has offered its resorts to be used as temporary care facilities. He also announced that Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest-hit sections and donated 100 percent of his salary to the fund.

Hero Cycles

The auto major has set aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to help in the fight against coronavirus. The company has also set up an emergency monitoring cell to closely monitor the economic ramifications brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, and the impact it will have on employees, suppliers and customers in India.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. plan to spend Rs 30 crore towards making a million masks, employing factory kitchens, supplying food to daily wage labourers and exploring the possibility of making ventilators.

Hyundai India

Hyundai India has placed an immediate order for diagnostics kits from South Korea which would help about 25,000 people.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti has tied up with AgVa Healthcare to scale up production of ventilators. The automaker intends to manufacture 10,000 ventilators per month. MSIL subsidiaries, Krishna Maruti and Bharat Seats, will provide two million masks and protective clothing.

Banks

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced an immediate commitment of Rs 35 crore towards COVID-19 relief operations. Of this, Kotak Mahindra Bank has committed Rs 25 crore to ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) and Rs 10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund - COVID 19.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has set aside Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank has announced a commitment of Rs 1 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for intervention and measures to manage the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The bank will engage with various agencies and partners to manage the response to COVID-19 in India. It aims to deploy this fund within the next three months.

IT

Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Paytm founder, is foregoing two months’ salary to help those employees who need money.

Xiaomi India

Manu Kumar Jain, the managing director of Xiaomi India has said that the China-headquartered company is donating N95 masks for government hospitals and state police in Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi. Xiaomi India is also donating hazmat suits for doctors at AIIMS.

Infosys

Sudha Murthy, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, has announced that the foundation would lend help establish smart classes in 1,000 government higher primary schools in Karnataka in a Rs 20 crore project.

FMCG

Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser has committed $32 million as a part of its "RB Fight for Access Fund". Ten million Dettol soaps will be distributed amongst the most vulnerable communities in India. 3.5 million N95 (medical grade) masks will be shared with frontline health workers. Further, awareness campaigns to encourage proper hand hygiene practice will be the focal point. One million litres of disinfectant products including Lizol and Harpic will be donated to support public healthcare institutions and the work of frontline health and sanitation workers in Indian states.

HUL

HUL has committed Rs 100 crore. The company will donate 2 crore pieces of Lifebuoy soaps in the next few months to the sections of the society which need it the most. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.

ITC

ITC has set up Rs 150 crore COVID Contingency Fund for vulnerable sections of society. The fund will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare ecosystem that reaches out to the weakest sections of society.

Godrej Consumer

Godrej Protekt has commenced free distribution of 1 million packets for free distribution and reduced hand sanitizer price by 66 percent under its #ProtektIndiaMovement

Parle Products