Hopeful of getting EMA clearance for Covishield in next few weeks, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla is hopeful that the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 will get the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the next few weeks. The Covishield vaccine is excluded from the European Union (EU) Green Pass. The pass will be available for use from July 1.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said the SII has applied to the EMA for approval of Covishield in the European markets. The matter has been taken with the EMA and diplomatically as well. The Covishield has received clearance from the WHO, UKMHRA.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who've taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I've taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at the diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla tweeted.

I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) June 28, 2021

Currently, only four vaccines have been approved by the EMA -- Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

The copy will be updated soon