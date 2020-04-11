  • SENSEX
Hope in coronavirus times: Help pours in for those hit by lockdown

Updated : April 11, 2020 01:46 PM IST

Amid the crisis has risen an outpouring of empathy from ordinary people across India led by the civil society, who have stepped up to help migrant labourers, domestic helps, construction workers, and small scale workers who were left jobless because of the nationwide lockdown.
With the nationwide lockdown daily wage labourers are without a livelihood.
