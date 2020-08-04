Healthcare Hope for vaccine: Novel coronavirus strains show little variability, study finds Updated : August 04, 2020 01:11 PM IST The researchers noted that currently there are six strains of the novel coronavirus Besides the six main coronavirus strains, researchers identified some infrequent mutations that, they said, are not worrying at the moment but should be monitored. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply