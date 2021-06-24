Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Hong Kong government said late on Wednesday it was suspending flights after the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub. Hong Kong has already banned arrivals from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines,.
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4780
|0.0660
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6040
|0.1120
|0.11
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|-0.0001
|-0.02