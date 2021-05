Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced on May 17 that it will extend the warranty and free service periods for its two-wheelers. All Indian customers whose warranty and free service deadlines were expiring between April 1-May 31 will now get an extension till July 31.

A large number of the company’s workshops and dealerships are currently shut as states across the country have imposed total or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the new policy, customers will not be losing out on their warranty period or free servicing due to movement restrictions.

Meanwhile, the sales of its bikes and scooters will continue as usual. The company will be giving a fully digital experience in terms of purchasing to its Indian customers. Customers can visit the Honda website in order to purchase any of the vehicles from the manufacturer and also avail online finance schemes.

Apart from its customer-centric policy, Honda is playing a proactive role in helping out the pandemic-stricken nation. The company’s CSR wing, Honda India Foundation (HIF), has already pledged more than Rs 6.5 crore for building care facilities and oxygen plants in the country.

Honda is the latest company to extend its warranty and service deadlines in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Tata Motors was one of the first major automobile companies to announce such an initiative. MG Hector, Toyota and Bajaj Auto are among the top two-wheeler and car manufacturers to have taken initiatives to help customers during this period of crisis.