The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has shared a new ‘COVID-appropriate behaviour’ advisory, which warns ‘vaccinated’ citizens against posting their final COVID-19 vaccination certificates on social media platforms.

As India crossed a significant milestone of a total of 20 crore administered vaccine doses as on May 25, the government urged all citizens to be cyber safe and aware with respect to the vaccination certificate.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) posted this important warning from its cyber-safety and cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle ‘Cyber Dost. "Beware of sharing #vaccination certificates on social media," it said in a tweet outlining the threats of sharing the vaccination certificate.

"COVID-19 vaccination certificate contains your name and other personal details. Avoid sharing your vaccination certificate on social media platforms as it may be misused by cyber fraudsters to defraud you," the tweet read.

When a person receives the first dose, the government issues a provisional certificate, which in addition to his/her personal information also carries the date of the second dose and the last four digits of the Aadhaar card number. Fraudsters just need basic details such as the mobile number and Aadhaar number to dupe people.

As per COWIN website, Indian citizens received a total of 20.12 crore vaccination doses, 15.87 crore got Dose 1 and 4.24 crore got second dose, as of May 27.

According to the 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, over 27 million Indian adults have experienced identity theft in the past year, The Indian Express reported in April.