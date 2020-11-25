COVID-19: MHA permits states to impose local restrictions as it issues fresh guidelines

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued the guidelines for "Surveillance, Containment and Caution" for December keeping in view of the recent spike in new cases in a few states and UTs due to ongoing festival season and onset of winter.

The guidelines, which will shall be effective from December 1 to December 31, directed the states and union territories to impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the coronavirus spread. However, states will have to consult the Centre before imposing lockdown outside of the containment zones.

The guidelines emphasized that to overcome the pandemic completely there is a need to maintain caution and to follow the prescribed containment strategy strictly.

Here are the latest guidelines:

Surveillance and containment

States/UTs need to ensure careful demarcation of containment zones by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in this regard.

The list of Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs. This list will also be shared with MoHFW.

Only essential activities shall be allowed in the Containment Zones.

There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for the purpose.

Testing shall be carried out as per prescribed protocol.

Listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days (80 percent of contacts to be traced in 72 hours).

Quick isolation of COVID-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities/ home (subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines).

Clinical interventions, as prescribed, shall be administered.

Surveillance for ILI/ SARI cases shall be carried out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

Awareness shall be created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State/ UT Governments shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard.

State/ UT Governments shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior and to ensure strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

In order to enforce the core requirement of wearing of face masks, States and UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines, on persons not wearing face masks in public and work spaces.

For observance of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue a SOP, which shall be strictly enforced by States and UTs.

National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs