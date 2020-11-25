Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
COVID-19: MHA permits states to impose local restrictions as it issues fresh guidelines

Updated : November 25, 2020 07:10 PM IST

Only essential activities shall be allowed in the Containment Zones. 
There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. 
There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for the purpose.
