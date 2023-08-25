Highly mutated COVID variant BA.2.86 found in two new countries, says WHO

A highly mutated COVID variant called BA.2.86 has been detected in Switzerland and South Africa along with Israel, Denmark, the United States and the United Kingdom, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reported.

The newly found variant of COVID was first spotted in Denmark on July 14 in an infected patient at the risk of severe illness. It has also been found in other symptomatic patients during routine airport check-ups and wastewater samples in a couple of countries.

According to the Reuters report, the Omicron offshoot has more than 35 mutations in its key portions of the virus compared to XBB.1.5 as the dominant variant. However, a number of scientists around the world have stated that it was important to monitor BA.2.86, but it is unlikely to cause another devastating wave of critical condition and death as the immunity from vaccination and prior infection could fight the infection.

Meanwhile, the scientists are testing how well updated COVID-19 vaccines will work against the new variant BA.2.86. Maria Van Kerkhove, who is a COVID-19 technical head at the WHO , noted that vaccines have been better at preventing severe illness and death than re-infection, the report added.

On the other hand, the deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Nirav Shah told the news agency that there have been meetings with scientists throughout the weekend, and also issued a risk assessment on Wednesday. Till August 23, there have been nine such cases detected and the variant was also found in wastewater in Switzerland.