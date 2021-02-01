Highest ever health budget allocation – Is it good enough?

The higher expenditure on healthcare was both desired and expected, thanks to the pandemic. The 137 percent year-on-year increase the health minister highlighted is certainly the highest ever, but this compares the Budgetary estimates of last fiscal which was announced in pre-COVID times to the next one.

A detailed breakup shows the Rs 2.24 lakh crore collates existing schemes and few one-time allocations this year. The exact allocations on setting up healthcare infrastructure, more hospitals, skilled manpower, is also still awaited. No mention on universal health coverage was seen as a miss by the industry.

Major chunk of FY 2022 allocation for healthcare and wellbeing is Rs 35,000 crore allocation for COVID-19 vaccination. This is a one-time expenditure for inoculating nearly 40 crore priority group population, where vaccination for 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers has already begun. This expense may not recur in the next fiscal.

The allocations made for drinking water & sanitation, Rs 60,030 crore, where the allocation has risen 179 percent YoY has been made part, along with Rs 2,700 crore allocation towards nutrition. FM announced launching Poshan Abhiyan 2.0 by merging the existing supplementary nutrition schemes and Poshan Abhiyan 1.0.

Expanding focus on preventive healthcare and nutrition was much sought after since India still lags in critical health indicators of infant and maternal mortality and child stunting and malnutrition.

FM's big health allocation also included Special Finance Commission grants of nearly Rs 36,022 crore towards drinking water and sanitation and a Rs 13,192 crore for health this year.

Ministry of health & family welfare's budget allocation FY21BE Rs 65,011.8 crore FY21RE Rs 78,866 crore FY22BE Rs 71,268.7 crore

At Rs 2.24 lakh crore -- the allocation as a percentage of GDP will cross 3 percent, appears highest ever, but experts warn this may not be sustainable beyond this year.

The industry cheered the higher allocation, especially a clear outlay for COVID-19 vaccination. FM also said the government is willing to expand outlay on COVID vaccination if the need arises. The FM also spoke about expanding pneumococcal vaccination across the country to avoid 50,000 preventable.

Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said, "Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. We welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunization especially for COVID-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic. Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector."

In India, Serum Institute is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, under brand name Covishield, and is one of the two COVID19 vaccines approved in the country so far.

FM also launched PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Yojna with an outlay of Rs 64180 crore for 6 years. This program is to set up urban & rural health centers, establish hospitals and to strengthen disease surveillance system. Details on how the program will roll out is still awaited.

Sangita Reddy, Apollo Hospitals told CNBC-TV18, "This was a balanced budget that took care of many critical factors. However, how much of healthcare allocation will go into direct health infra remains to be seen."

FM's focus on setting up critical care hospital in 622 districts, strengthening infectious disease research and surveillance and Rs 50,000 crore allocated for R&D over 5 years received positive response.

Despite the high allocations, the healthcare sector was left wanting on a roadmap for universal health coverage. Dr B S Ajaikumar, chairman and CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) in a tweet said, “India is in dire need of Universal Healthcare Coverage, which was not well articulated in the finance minister's Budget2021 today. The proposed budget of Rs 64,180 crore invested over six years to healthcare ($8.79 billion) is not substantial in my purview. The overall spending should have been much more because we started from a very low base post COVID."