Healthcare Highest ever health budget allocation – Is it good enough? Updated : February 01, 2021 11:33 PM IST Major chunk of FY 2022 allocation for healthcare and wellbeing is Rs 35,000 crore allocation for COVID-19 vaccination. FM's big health allocation also included Special Finance Commission grants of nearly Rs 36,022 crore towards drinking water and sanitation and a Rs 13,192 crore for health this year.