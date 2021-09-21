Higher sero-prevalence, time to relax COVID curbs? Experts weigh in

Are the serosurveys conclusive enough to assess the COVID situation in the country and the fear of waning immunity? To discuss this issue, CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla spoke to Dr Sujata Baveja, co-Investigator of Mumbai Sero Survey and Prof K Srinath Reddy, president of PHFI.

Higher sero-prevalence, over 21 crore of the population fully vaccinated and a steady vaccination programme - are these signs for state governments to perhaps open up the economic floodgates further?

Take Mumbai for instance - a recent serosurvey conducted among over 8,000 people highlights a sero-prevalence of 86 percent. This means that 86 out of 100 people have developed antibodies against COVID-19 infections. However, the Maharashtra government is yet to relax the curbs for the city. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may have been a deterrent.

On a national level, the overall sero-prevalence stands at 67 percent, a fifth of the eligible population have received both doses as we speak. But here's a caveat - the National Sero Survey was conducted in June.

Baveja said, "This serosurvey tells you basically the exposure population to the coronavirus. It always does not reflect the protective measures. With sero-prevalence to the extent of 86 percent, I myself got COVID-19 last week. But at the same time, it does not mean that we can do away with the COVID appropriate behaviour. So, we have a long way as far as the COVID-19 is concerned. Besides vaccination, we also need to follow appropriate COVID behaviour for us to be well in control of the situation in Mumbai."

"Yes 90 percent of the people who have been vaccinated have these antibodies, but we are seeing breakthrough infections, whenever there is a breach in the protocol of your COVID appropriate behaviour. The vaccination gives you protection, but it does not prevent totally breakthrough infection. The only good thing which does is if at all you have an infection, the infection will be very mild and it will not be serious. So we have to have vaccination as well as overall appropriate behaviour," she said.

Prof. Reddy said, "I believe we cannot really equate seropositivity with neutralising capacity of the immune response against either the currently circulating viruses or fresh variants that may emerge. It is very likely that there will be a considerable amount of immunity in the population, but we have not tested it yet. We also do not know whether how much cellular immunity has been built up, how many memory cells have been created and therefore, there are a number of issues related to the nature of the immune response that we still have to deal with. However, since we have no assurance that there is foolproof protection against infection, either with the currently circulating variants, or more dangerously against new variants, which might emerge with not only greater infectivity, but with greater vaccine evasion capacity, more of a vaccine escape, we still have to be very careful for quite some time.”

He said, "We still have to protect ourselves with the kind of precautions we need to take, even while opening up the economy. I am not saying that the economy should be bolted and shut, all the schools should be bolted and shut. But we need to open up taking all due precautions at the moment. We cannot believe that herd immunity has arrived."

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video...