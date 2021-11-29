High number of mutations in COVID-19 variant Omicron a concern, says Dr Gagandeep Kang

The big concern for the economy is the new virus variant called the Omicron, whose scientific name is B.1.1.529. Gagandeep Kang, Professor of Microbiology, CMC, Vellore is of the view that most viruses that evolve in populations do evolve to become less virulent and not more virulent.

The big concern for the economy is the new virus variant called the Omicron, whose scientific name is B.1.1.529. Gagandeep Kang, Professor of Microbiology at Christian Medical College in Vellore, said the important thing to remember is that this is not unexpected.

Kang said the new variant has a lot of mutations- about 50 mutations, 30 plus in the spike protein region and this is a concern, because ordinarily if you are tracking systems and you are sequencing systems good enough then you should be picking up mutations as they are added to the virus.

"Now we are in a situation where we have got a jump in the number of mutations and the question really is why are we seeing this jump - so is this a virus that potentially was developing in Africa by acquiring sequential mutations and we didn't detect until it got to Botswana and South Africa where they have good sequencing facilities or is this a virus that developed in somebody who was immunocompromised therefore had only a partial immune response and therefore, the virus could set up a chronic infection that acquires mutations over time, before coming back into the population, she said, adding that these are all possibilities and until we have more sequencing data, it will be very difficult for us to tell."

She further specified that early data seems to indicate that in people in whom it has been seen so far, they have been largely asymptomatic or have had mild symptoms. Now, the numbers are very small. So will this pattern hold over time? We don't know. And we need to make sure that we continue to track whoever is infected with this variant so that we understand the clinical consequences of this infection.

"Most viruses that evolve in populations do evolve to become less virulent and not more virulent. Is that what is happening with SARS COV2? So, until we have a lot more clinical information than we have today that is very hard for us to say," said Kang.

Omicron was identified by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA). South Africa reported a four-fold rise in new cases in two weeks, and that coincided with the emergence of the Omicron. It is also seen in countries like Botswana, Hong Kong, and Belgium. The NGS-SA says Omicron has an unusually high constellation of over 30 plus mutations. Some of these mutations are ensuring high transmit transmissibility, however, there is actually the absence of one mutation (NSP), which helps it to evade the human immune system, while some other mutations like R230K, G204R are associated with increased infectivity. Some positive is that it is an easily identifiable mutation and so the current RT-PCR tests are valid, we don't need to change that.

The WHO says it may take weeks to understand the new virus. So the big questions for the world and that we will also be asking constantly, will the current treatment protocols medicines like remdesivir, etc. work for this variant and the current vaccines provide any protection against this? Or do we have to improvise the vaccines?

Kang said genomic sequencing is very helpful in understanding what effect potential mutations might have. We know that the mutations exist, we know that the mutations are associated with certain features of the virus in terms of its ability to spread, its ability to evade the immune response. But until we have clinical confirmation from patients, the sequence data cannot be taken as a guarantee that we will see those features of the virus and of the disease. So sequencing is helpful, but not confirmatory, she said adding that in terms of what stays effective and what doesn't stay effective, we need a lot more studies before we can confirm that.

“Now on the question whether drugs work or will vaccines work - among the drugs that we have as a separate out monoclonal antibodies because monoclonal antibodies essentially act to neutralize the virus before they get inside the cell. But if we look at the drugs that we have, there is no reason why dexamethasone, which is given to hospitalised patients, there is no reason why they should not work because the mutations that we are seeing, by and large are the mutations that are responsible for the spread of the virus and the entry of the virus and these drugs really act once the infection has already happened,” she said.

She further added that we also have the drugs that are available or are going to be available soon and there is no reason to think that those drugs are not going to work. Because they act by suppressing viral replication once the virus is inside cells, so the drugs should work, Kang specified.

