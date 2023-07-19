High levels of toxic contaminant found in cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon: WHO

The WHO has urged consumers in Cameroon to immediately stop using the Naturcold cough and cold syrup and to seek medical attention if they have experienced any adverse effects after consuming the product. Additionally, health officials are advised to withdraw the affected batch from circulation and intensify surveillance to prevent the sale of potentially harmful pharmaceuticals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that it has identified a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon under the brand name Naturcold to contain shockingly high levels of a toxic contaminant. The revelation has sparked concerns over product safety and raised questions about the legitimacy of the manufacturer.

According to the WHO, the packaging label on the syrup indicated that it was manufactured by a company called Fraken International (England). However, investigations conducted by the United Kingdom health regulator revealed that no such company exists in the country, casting doubt on the authenticity of the product's origin.

The toxic contaminant in question is diethylene glycol, a substance known for its harmful effects on human health. The WHO has established that the acceptable limit for diethylene glycol in pharmaceutical products is no more than 0.1 percent. Shockingly, the recently analysed batch of Naturcold cough and cold syrup contained as much as 28.6 percent of this dangerous compound.

Diethylene glycol is a solvent that is commonly used in various industries, such as the production of antifreeze and brake fluid. However, its ingestion or absorption by the human body can lead to severe health complications. Symptoms of diethylene glycol poisoning include gastrointestinal disorders, kidney problems, respiratory distress, and even death in extreme cases.

The presence of such excessively high levels of diethylene glycol in the Naturcold syrup raises serious concerns regarding the quality control measures implemented by the manufacturer. The WHO is working closely with Cameroonian health authorities to investigate the source of the contaminated batch and to prevent further distribution of the dangerous product.

The WHO has urged consumers in Cameroon to immediately stop using the Naturcold cough and cold syrup and to seek medical attention if they have experienced any adverse effects after consuming the product. Additionally, health officials are advised to withdraw the affected batch from circulation and intensify surveillance to prevent the sale of potentially harmful pharmaceuticals.

The WHO emphasises the need for heightened vigilance in monitoring the production, distribution, and sale of medications to safeguard public health and prevent such incidents from recurring.