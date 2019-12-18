High levels of salt, fat found in most packaged and fast food, reveals study
Updated : December 18, 2019 12:14 PM IST
The CSE's Environment Monitoring Laboratory (EML) tested salt, fat, trans fats and carbohydrates in 33 popular junk foods, which include 14 samples of chips, namkeen, instant noodles and instant soup and 19 samples of burgers, fries, fried chicken, pizza, sandwich and wraps.
The laboratory study by the environment think-tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)found that the levels of salt and fat in the foods to be much higher than the thresholds set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
