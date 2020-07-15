Business Hetero to supply 60,000 vials of generic Remdesvir from July 13 Updated : July 15, 2020 12:38 PM IST The drug is available in 100 mg vial (Injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. The company has supplied the drug to as many as 166 hospitals in Maharashtra and 53 in the national capital. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply