  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Hetero Labs gets DCGI nod to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug

Updated : June 21, 2020 06:05 PM IST

Hetero has received the manufacturing and marketing approval for Remdesivir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of COVID-19, it said in a statement.
Hetero's generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India.
The drug will be available in 100 mg vial (injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner, it said.
Hetero Labs gets DCGI nod to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected

Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected

Stock market: 8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally

Stock market: 8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally

Malls see 77% degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Malls see 77% degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement