Healthcare Hetero Labs gets DCGI nod to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug Updated : June 21, 2020 06:05 PM IST Hetero has received the manufacturing and marketing approval for Remdesivir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of COVID-19, it said in a statement. Hetero's generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India. The drug will be available in 100 mg vial (injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner, it said.